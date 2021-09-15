Kudumbavilakku, 15 September 2021, Written Update: Preetha files a complaint against Sumithra

As the episode starts Preetha and Ramani wait for Vedhika’s arrival at DCP’s office. Vedhika arrives and gives them the money demanded by Ramani. She tells Preetha to just tell the officer what she has told her. Preetha and Ramani make a request to see the DCP, but the officer in charge tells them that he can send them to the DCP’s cabin only if their complaint is strong enough. Later, the officer is convinced and sends them to the DCP's cabin.

Preetha hands over the complaint to the DCP. The officer asks them if they are trying to use the complaint as a mode to blackmail. This is followed by a few more questions. Ramani jumps in to answer all the questions, but DCP sends her away as Preetha is the one who is supposed to speak. She tells Preetha that she shall investigate the case and if it turns out to be a false acquisition then she will be the one behind the bars.

As Vedhika is about to leave, Siddharth’s subordinate sees Sumithra and asks what she is doing there. She lies to him saying that she had come for passport verification and asks him to keep it a secret. DCP then calls CI Narayan Kutty and tells him about Sumithra’s case and asks him to investigate. CI, who knows Sumithra well, decides to inform Rohit about it. Before taking any actions he calls Rohit and asks him to come to his office.

CI informs Rohit that a girl named Preetha has filed a complaint against Sumithra for sexual assault at her work place. Rohit tells CI that he knows Preetha and her issues at work and how he went with Sumithra to solve them. As the episode ends, CI tells Rohit that Preetha has filed a complaint against Sumithra for forcing her to get physically involved with her clients.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

