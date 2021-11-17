Kudumbavilakku, 17 November 2021, Written Update: Vasumathi learns about Vedhika’s pregnancy

As the episode starts, Sidharth decides to get into Sumithra’s car. On the way, Sidharth appreciates Sumithra’s efforts in the growth of her business. Sumithra asks him about his health and work. As Sidharth informs her about Sanjana being placed on Vedhika’s post. She warns him, Vedhika better not cause any trouble for Sanjana. Sumithra asks him where he is heading to and Sidharth tells her about his meeting with Vedhika. Sidharth asks her if she is troubled by the news of Vedhika’s pregnancy and Sumithra assures him that she isn’t.

Sidharth finally arrives at the restaurant and just as he meets Vedhika, an argument breaks out between them as Vedhika sees Sidharth being dropped off by Sumithra. Vedhika asks him if he is planning to take her home and he tells her they shall talk about it later. Sidharth has other plans and asks her what is the need for a child at this point of their life. Vedhika realize that Sidharth is talking about having an abortion and she lets him know, it won’t happen. Vedhika takes her leave in anger and Sidharth asks her to talk over. Vedhika gives warns him that she will never let him live with Sumithra, if that’s the reason he asked her to have an abortion.

Sanjana calls Sumithra and informs her about the first day at work. Sumithra asks her to be cautious as Vedhika might try to make trouble for her. Sharanya and Saraswathi arrive at Vedhika’s house. Sharanya and Saraswathi ask Vedhika about her health and Vedhika has a hard time answering them. Vasumathi and Shankaran who are unaware of Vedhika’s pregnancy have a tough time catching up with them. Sharanya and Saraswathi tell them about the pregnancy. As the episode ends, a shocked Vasumathi asks Vedhika if it is true.

