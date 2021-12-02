Kudumbavilakku, 2 December 2021, Written Update: Vedhika pulls of a cheap act

As the episode starts, Naveen is worried Sidharth watches them from his house. Vedhika tells him there is no need for him to worry about Sidharth. Vedhika heads into the house to confront Sumithra, along with Naveen. On seeing Sumithra’s displeasure on her arrival, Vedhika asks her why she isn’t happy like she is, when her husband comes into her house.

Sumithra asks Vedhika to mind her words and asks her to leave. Vedhika tries her best to provoke Sumithra to lay her hands on her, by accusing her of having an illegitimate relationship with her husband.

Sumithra controls herself and asks Vedhika to leave again. On seeing that Sumithra is reluctant to hit her, Vedhika picks up a flower vase, and smashes it to her own head. Sidharth, Shivadas and Saraswathi rush to the hall at the scream of Vedhika and the latter accuses Sumithra of hitting her.

Mallika tells the family it was Vedhika who did it. Naveen escorts Vedhika out of the house to take her to the hospital. Saraswathi goes after them to check on Vedhika. Saraswathi asks her if she is telling the truth and Vedhika confirms it. Pratheesh arrives to see Vedhika covered in blood, but he refuses to believe that Sumithra hit her.

He walks into the house to see the family gathered around and he asks them what happened. Mallika proceeds to tell him what happened but Saraswathi stops her and tells everyone there is nothing more to explain as Naveen is a witness to what happened. The family defends Sumithra and reminds Saraswathi what kind of person Naveen is. They warn Saraswathi that she better not have a part in Vedhika’s act.

Anirudh and Indraja check on Vedhika, who is admitted to the hospital. Vedhika and Naveen tell Anirudh that Sumithra is the one who attacked Vedhika. As the episode ends, Indraja decides to use the situation to harm Sumithra.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

