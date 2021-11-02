Kudumbavilakku, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Sumithra saves Sidharth

As the episode starts, Sumithra has arranged dinner for Sidharth and she asks Sheetal to call Sidharth for dinner. Sheetal expresses her excitement over Sumithra’s care for Sidharth. Sumithra reminds Sheetal, she should be caring for her father from now on. Sheetal asks her mother if she will let her, even if she wants to. Sheetal calls Sidharth and informs him that Sumithra has prepared dinner for him and asks him to come over. Sidharth is reluctant to go but he agrees as Sheetal insists.

Just as Sidharth is about to leave for Sumithra's house, he gets a call from Vedhika. Vedhika questions his decision to give Sanjana her vacant posts and Sidharth makes it clear to her that it isn’t for her to decide. Vedhika tells Sidharth, he has already hurt and she won’t let him have an affair with Sumithra. Sidharth tells her he is on his way to have dinner and he’s not interested to talk to her.

Sidharth has chest pain as he arrives at Sumithra’s house and as he makes his way through the stairs he stumbles. Sumithra who was watching him arrive, rushes to help Sidharth. Sumithra manages to get hold of him and Saraswathi watches it with disgust. Later, Sidharth wakes up to see Sumithra by his side and she leaves as he regains his consciousness. Shivadas asks him what happened and Sanjana explains how Sumithra saved his life.

Sanjana informs Ananya about the turn of events and she wonders where Anirudh is. Meanwhile Anirudh is waiting for Indraja at the restaurant. Pratheesh arrives at the restaurant with Tony and Anirudh gets annoyed as Pratheesh starts asking him questions. Meanwhile Ananya calls Anirudh and he hands over the call to Pratheesh to clear her doubts. As the episode ends, Pratheesh asks Anirudh to go home soon, to take care of his father, rather than being busy like the other day.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kudumbavilakku, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Vedhika plots against Sanjana