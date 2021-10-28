Kudumbavilakku, 28 October 2021, Written Update: Saraswathi warns Vedhika

As the episode starts, Sidharth apologises to Pratheesh for showing contempt towards him and his career choices. Pratheesh tells him it is his responsibility to take care of his father.

Vedhika recalls how her son got scared as he saw her. She gets a call from Saraswathi who tells her that Sumithra and Pratheesh are planning to bring Sidharth to Sumithra’s house when he is discharged from the hospital. Saraswathi advises her to pay Sidharth’s hospital bill to win his heart.

Shankaran is disappointed as he learns that Sampath and Neerav left as Vedhika came home. He asks Vasumathi if Vedhika split up with her present husband as well, as she is all alone. Vedhika overhears it and tells them she is planning to bring Sidharth home when he is discharged from the hospital.

Sumithra settles Sidharth’s hospital bill. Sumithra thanks Ananya for the effort she took in taking care of Sidharth while he was sick. Sheetal requests Sumithra to come with her to visit Sidharth, but she refuses.

Sheetal checks on Sidharth and he asks her if her mother has come. She informs that Sumithra is in the waiting lounge and she is reluctant to visit him. Sidharth hands over the money that Pratheesh gave him and asks Sheetal to settle the bill. Sheetal informs him that Sumithra has already settled his bill. Sidharth is speechless as he learns about it.

He tells Sheetal that he wasn’t able to love her mother while she wanted it and he doesn’t know what her mother wants now. Sheetal tells her Sumithra isn’t hoping for anything. Vedhika arrives at the cash counter to settle Sidharth’s bill. The cashier tells her Sidharth’s wife has already settled the bill. As the episode ends, the cashier asks Vedhika if she is Sidharth’s sister and Vedhika is filled with rage.

