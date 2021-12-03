Kudumbavilakku, 3 December 2021, Written Update: Sidharth warns Vedhika about her behaviour

As the episode starts, Ananya calls Anirudh to check whether Vedhika has been admitted to his hospital and Anirudh starts blaming Sumithra for the incident. Indraja asks Anirudh how can his mother be so cruel and Anirudh tries to defend his mother but Indraja accuses Sumithra of trying to kill Vedhika.

Naveen tells Vedhika that he has informed their lawyer about the incident and he shall file the complaint with the police. Vedhika hopes for everything to go as per their plans so that Sidharth would take her back.

Sidharth pays a visit to Vedhika and the latter starts complaining about Sumithra’s brutality. Sidharth makes it clear that he knows; Vedhika has made it all up. He tells Vedhika she better not think of filing a complaint against Sumithra and warns her about the consequences. On his way out, he meets Naveen. Sidharth warns him that he and Vedhika will only end up in jail if they decide to go forward with their act.

Sumithra meets Rohit and Sreekumar to discuss the incident with Vedhika. Sreekumar reminds Sumithra how he begged her not to withdraw the case against her, and she assures them that no one will have to go to jail because of Vedhika’s false case. As she takes her leave, Rohit tells Sreekumar they will have to find a way to save Sumithra.

Circle inspector Narayan arrives at the hospital and Naveen rushes to Vedhika’s room at the sight of him. Narayan visits Doctor Indraja and Anirudh to get a confirmation on Vedhika’s situation and Anirudh is forced to testify against his mother under Indraja’s influence.

Narayan then pays a visit to Vedhika and investigates the incident. He refuses to arrest the accused without further investigation as Vedhika is known for making up false cases. As the episode ends, Vedhika vows to take revenge on everyone.

