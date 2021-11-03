Kudumbavilakku, 3 November 2021, Written Update: Pratheesh finds out about Anirudh’s secret meeting

As the episode starts, Indraja arrives at the restaurant with her friend Nancy. Nancy asks Indraja if Anirudh must have left, as she took her time to reach. Indraja tells her he won’t be able to leave like that and Nancy asks her the reason; Indraja laughs it off. Just as Pratheesh and Tony are about to leave, they notice Indraja walking into the restaurant. Indraja and Pratheesh stare down at each other and Indraja asks him about his father. Indraja tells him they have a meeting between the doctors and Pratheesh leaves with his friend Tony.

Anirudh goes after Pratheesh and warns him he better not be the reason for a fight between him and Ananya. Tony suspects something is going on between Indraja and Anirudh on seeing Anirudh’s behavior. Anirudh returns and finds Indraja is in no mood to let him go home anytime soon. Anirudh lashes out at Indraja and Indraja starts blackmailing him about the photos. Anirudh asks her to be done with what she has to do, as it is better that the torture he is going through. Nancy asks Indraja to let her speak to Anirudh alone and Anirudh explains his situation to her. Nancy advises Anirudh to cooperate with Indraja as she is a stubborn person.

The family asks Sidharth to spend the night with them considering his health condition. Saraswathi wants Sidharth to go back to his house and reunite with Vedhika, while Sheetal and Sanjana beg him to stay. Sidharth asks Sumithra if she is okay with him staying at her house and Sumithra tells him he doesn’t have to consider her opinion and he can spend the night if he wants. As the episode ends, Shivadas makes his decision that Sidharth will be staying with them for the night.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

