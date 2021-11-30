Kudumbavilakku, 30 November 2021, Written Update: Vedhika seeks Naveen’s help

As the episode starts, Sumithra recalls what Vasudevan told her about Vedhika’s case. Suddenly she receives a call from Vedhika and asks her why she is calling her. Vedhika informs Sumithra that she wants her to convince Sidharth to reach a compromise with her. Sumithra tells her it isn’t her duty to vouch for her. Vedhika threatens her and reminds her of the consequences she will have to face if she doesn’t help her.

Sidharth calls Vedhika and questions her cheap act to win him back. Vedhika threatens him that everyone will have to suffer if he doesn’t come to compromise with her. Sidharth reminds her that she too will have to face the consequences if she is going forward with her plans. Vedhika seeks Naveen’s help to find a lawyer. Naveen is reluctant to get involved in Vedhika’s plans, but her repeated requests, he arranges a lawyer for her.

Sumithra is worried as Sidharth is late for his breakfast, but she goes to her room once he arrives. Sanjana and Sheetal tell Sidharth that he should be there for Sumithra’s birthday party. Later they ask Sumithra to invite Sidharth and she tells them, they can invite Sidharth if they want, but she won’t be doing it. Later Sanjana and Sheetal inform Sidharth and ask him to be there for Sumithra's birthday celebrations.

Vedhika and Naveen meet Advocate Joseph and the latter agrees to take their case. Joseph informs them they will have to arrange for a witness to testify their false acquisition. Vedhika promises to arrange it and Joseph further adds that she will have to go through some hard tasks if she wishes to frame the case. As the episode ends, Joseph asks them if they are willing to get beaten up.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

