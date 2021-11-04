Kudumbavilakku, 4 November 2021, Written Update: Vedhika is furious at Saraswathi

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021
   
As the episode starts, Sidharth enters his old room to see it maintained just like he left it. Sidharth sees his tablets on the table and recalls how Sumithra used to be concerned about his health and life while they were together. Vedhika calls Sidharth to know what he is up to and Vedhika is furious as she learns that Sidharth is in his old bedroom.

She asks him if Sumithra is there with him and he disgustedly tells her, Sumithra isn’t her. Vedhika asks him why he didn’t have such morale when he was having an affair with her. Vedhika warns Sidharth that he better not think of having a relationship with Sumithra again.

Saraswathi calls Vedhika and tells her all about Sidharth’s accident and how Sumithra came to his rescue and got hold of Sidharth. Vedhika is furious as she learns about it and she stops Saraswathi from making any further reveals. Ananya asks Sanjana if Anirudh told her where he was last night and Pratheesh tells her there is no use of asking him about it. Pratheesh and Sanjana express their concerns over Sidharth for having to live with Vedhika and Sumithra reminds them it’s a choice that he made.

Shankaran tries to console Vedhika and she lashes out at him. Vasumathi expresses her contempt over Vedhika’s way of living and reminds her how good a person Sampath was. Vedhika tells her she doesn’t hate anyone more than Sampath. Vedhika asks her mother to leave her alone.

Towards the end of the episode, Sumithra is seen consulting Sharanya about her concerns regarding Sidharth. She describes the turn of events at Sumithra’s house and fears if she will lose Sidharth. Sharanya asks her to sort out their fight before they can get back together and Vedhika curses the time she plotted against Sumithra.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

