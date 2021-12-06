Kudumbavilakku, 6 December 2021, Written Update: Kuruvila gives Sidharth an ultimatum

As the episode starts, Rohit, Sreekumar and Sidharth discuss the situation of Vedhika along with Sanjana. Sreekumar tells them how there has been a conspiracy behind Vedhika’s action and how he caught Sharanya, Saraswathi and Vedhika plotting to ruin Sumitra’s birthday celebrations.

Sanjana revises a call that lawyer is on the wait to meet Sidharth. Sreekumar and Kuruvila almost get into a fight as Sreekumar questions Kuruvila’s integrity for helping Vedhika with such a cheap conspiracy. Kuruvila tells them it’s just his job to help his clients out. He gives Sidharth an ultimatum that he will have to accept Vedhika’s demands before 10 AM next morning or he will go forward with the case.

The family is gathered around for dinner and Anirudh informs the family how the police took a statement from Vedhika at the hospital. Anirudh questions Sumithra for attacking Vedhika and he complains about Ananya being involved in the case, which will embarrass him in front of her parents. Pratheesh mocks him to ask Vedhika to exclude Ananya just like she excluded him and Saraswathi. Shivadas ask Saraswathi what Vedhika wants and she asks him to advise Sidharth to accept Vedhika.

As Vedhika calls Sidharth, he makes it clear to her that he will not agree with her demands and he also warns her that she will be the one suffering if she decides to go forward with the case. After the call Vedhika is confronted by Vasumathi; who was informed by Sampath about Vedhika’s plans. Vedhika asks her why she is so supportive of Sumithra and Vasumathi tells her Sumithra would have been a better daughter than her. As the episode ends, Sumithra asks Vasudev if it is possible to secure a bail in advance for the family members and the former informs her that it will be quite difficult to do so.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kudumbavilakku, 3 December 2021, Written Update: Sidharth warns Vedhika about her behaviour