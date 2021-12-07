Kudumbavilakku, 7 December 2021, Written Update: Sidharth decides to accept Vedhika’s demands

As the episode starts, Sumithra asks Vasudev to try and find out if there is any way that the family could secure a bail in advance and Vasudev promises her that he shall try for it. Shivadas expresses his concerns to Sumithra for not getting a bail, even for such false cases. Saraswathi advises him to accept Vedhika's demands rather than having to go after the case in such old age. Sanjana and Sheetal confront Saraswathi and ask her why she is so keen on sending them to jail. Sanjana wonders why Saraswathi isn’t in the case.

Meanwhile Sidharth arrives for dinner and Saraswathi asks him, how long he plans to have dinner like this. He assures the family that this is the last time he will be having dinner with them as he has decided to accept Vedhika’s demands. The family asks him if he is sure about his decision and Sidharth tells them he has made up his mind that he will have to save his family.

Sidharth recalls his meeting with Vasudev, who advised him to think about accepting Vedhika’s demand, as the chances to get bail in this matter is considerably less. Sidharth then brainstorms what decision he should make and later he calls Vedhika and informs her that he has decided to accept her demands. An over-excited Vedhika calls Sumithra and informs her that she shall soon come back to her home. Vedhika threatens Sumithra that she will file the case on her and send her to jail. Sumithra tells her that she won’t get what she wants.

Later, Sidharth and Vedhika arrive at advocate Kuruvila’s office for a compromise. Sidharth and Vedhika get into an argument as Vedhika refuses to withdraw the case against Sumithra. As the episode ends, Kuruvila advises Sidharth to think about his own wife rather than supporting Sumithra.

