Kudumbavilakku, 8 December 2021, Written Update: Vedhika and Sidharth reach an agreement

As the episode starts, Sidharth takes off from Advocate Kuruvila’s office and he recalls the promise that he made to his children that he won’t let Vedhika trap Sumithra with her false case. Vedhika approaches him to know his decision and Sidharth tells her he won’t agree to her demands unless she decides to withdraw the false case against Sumithra too. Vedhika asks her if he is still worried for Sumithra even after she attacks her.

Sidharth asks her how she is able to lie to his face when he knows the truth. Kuruvila asks Sidharth if he has come to a decision and Sidharth tells him he won’t agree to Vedhika’s demand if she doesn’t withdraw the case against Sumithra. He tells Vedhika that if she doesn’t withdraw the case by herself, she will have to face another case and that will be their divorce case.

Malika tells Sumithra that Saraswathi is in the excitement to receive Vedhika. Malika asks Sumithra what will be Sidharth’s condition when Vedhika returns and Sumithra asks her what can she do but what about them. After a while Vedhika, as Sidharth is about to leave, Vedhika informs them, she has decided to withdraw the case against Sumithra.

On their way home Vedhika tells herself, this is just the beginning and she won’t back down from what she started and she never let go of Sidharth. Sidharth tells Vedhika he wants her to be clear about certain things before they start living together again. Sidharth keeps a condition that Vedhika won’t be enjoying the privileges that she enjoyed before and she will merely be staying with him. As the episode ends, Vedhika and Sidharth arrive at his house and Saraswathi happily receives them. Saraswathi asks Vedhika if Sumithra will go to jail as per her plans.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

