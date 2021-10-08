Kudumbavilakku, 8th October 2021, Written Update: Sharanya asks Sumithra to withdraw the case

As the episode starts, Sharanya is on a call with her mother and she informs her about her plans to visit Vedhika. Sharanya tells Sreekumar of her plans to help Vedhika when he questions her intentions. Sreekumar asks her why she is so keen on helping Vedhika and Sharanya tells him she is just worried about his brother’s life. Sreekumar reminds her that her brother himself doesn’t want to help his wife.

Sreekumar tells her she can’t leave the house if she is planning to help Vedhika. Sharanya tells him it is so unfair of him as she did not prevent him from helping Sumithra which was against her will. Sreekumar reminds her that Sumithra was innocent unlike Vedhika who brought it upon herself but Sreekumar ends up giving Sharanya permission to leave.

Sharanya is on her way to the police station and she calls CI Narayan to make sure he’s at the station. Narayan expresses his disinterest in discussing Vedhika’s case. Sharanya returns home to find out it was Sreekumar who informed CI about Sharanya’s intentions.

Sharanya arrives at the hospital in order to vouch for Vedhika to Shivadas. Sharanya requests Sumithra to stay and listen to what she has to say. Sharanya reveals Vedhika’s plans of telling the police that Siddharth too is involved in the case and asks Sumithra to withdraw the case.

Sreekumar advises Sumithra to stick with her case, reminds her how Siddharth has treated her in the past and tells her he should suffer for what he did, one way or the other. Rohit is of the opinion that he shouldn’t be punished as he hasn’t committed the crime and Sumithra agrees to his opinion. As the episode ends, Sreekumar asks Sumithra if she is really going to withdraw the case.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

