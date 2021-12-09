Kudumbavilakku, 9 December 2021, Written Update: Sheetal overhears Anirudh’s plea to Indraja

As the episode starts, Vedhika tells Saraswathi how she had to withdraw the case against Sumithra too, as Sidharth threatened to divorce her, if she didn’t. Saraswathi is disappointed at Sidharth's decision and she confronts him. She asks him why he is so supportive of Sumithra and advises him; to focus on his wife from now on. Sidharth lashes out at her and asks her why she didn’t have these kinds of thoughts when he was having an affair with Vedhika.

Vedhika tries to defend Saraswathi and Sidharth loses his cool and asks Saraswathi to leave his house and never to return without his permission. Shivadas questions Saraswathi as Sidharth informs him about expelling Saraswathi from his house. Shivadas issues a final warning for Saraswathi that she should never go to Sidharth’s house without his permission.

Indraja calls Anirudh and asks them if he is ready for their trip. Anirudh reminds her that he won’t be coming as he has to attend his mother’s birthday celebrations. Indraja asks him when he grew so fond of his mother and keeps asking him to come with her. As Anirudh denies her request, Indraja threatens him to show their intimate photos to his family. Anirudh pleads to her and asks her what he has done to her to hurt him like this. Indraja asks him if he has forgotten what he did to her during their camp.

Sheetal who overhears Anirudh’s conversation asks him if there is any issue and Anirudh lashes out at her. Sheetal informs Sumithra about the incident and conveys her doubt whether Anirudh was talking to Indraja. Though Sumithra knows it must have been Indraja, she asks Sheetal not to think that way. As the episode ends, Vedhika is annoyed as Sidharth compliments Sanjana for her work. As Sidharth goes to his room, Vedhika questions Sanjana.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kudumbavilakku, 8 December 2021, Written Update: Vedhika and Sidharth reach an agreement