Kudumbavilakku, August 19, 2021, Written Update: Vedhika vows to take revenge

The latest episode starts with Saraswathi talking over the phone with Vedhika who says that Sanjana and Pratheesh invited her over to their wedding party this Onam. Saraswathi says that Vedhika should go and she should spoil their celebrations at any cost. Siddharth who overhears this asks her to leave him alone from her plans.

Back at Sumithra’s house, Sumithra has a discussion about inviting Vedhika to their party, with Pratheesh, Sanjana and Ananya. Ananya says it wasn’t a good idea to call Vedhika to the wedding celebration. Sanjana says that they invited Vedhika because Achachan told them to. When Ananya says that Vedhika will only bring bad luck, Anirudh interferes to say it may not be Vedhika who actually brings the bad luck looking at Sanjana, and Pratheesh questions this. Sumithra says that everyone should be invited and asks Sanjana to invite her father and Ananya to invite her parents to which Anirudh again disagrees.

Sanjana calls her father Ramkrishnan and invites him to their wedding party. Ramkrishnan, who is angry at her call, says he will never come to her party to take insults. Sanajana passes the phone to Pratheesh, and Ramkrishnan vows to spoil their party.

Sumithra along with Sheethal Sanjana and Ananya set up the Onam Pookalam. Achachan looks on happily as Sarasvathi is angered at their happiness. Pratheesh and Anirudh come out in their onam dress. Pratheesh happily joins the others to help with the pookalam, but Anirudh doesn’t seem interested in it.

Vedhika who saw all these through her window is infuriated and promises herself that she shall ruin Sumithra’s happiness at any costs and makes a phone call. As the episode ends, Siddharth asks Vedhika whether she is coming to his home for Onam celebration to which Vedhika does not give a proper answer.

We have seen this episode on Channel’s OTT platform.

