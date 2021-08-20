Kudumbavilakku, August 20, 2021, Written Update: Pratheesh feels something is wrong

The episode starts with Siddharth asking Vedika whether she is coming with him to Sumithra’s house for Onam celebrations. Vedhika says she will give her answer later, leaving Siddharth in doubt whether Vedhika is plotting something. A stranger stalks Sanjana and Sheethal on their way to the temple.

Back at home, Sreekumar and Saranya arrive. Sreekumar says he is impressed by the arrangements and says there is something special in this year’s Onam. Saranya doesn’t like it and asks what’s so special this year, when Sreekumar says there is someone new around this year referring to Sanjana, Saranya says she doesn’t approve of her wedding or this party.

Then Ananya’s parents arrive, as they greet Saranya and Sreekumar, Rohit makes his arrival. Anu’s parents don't recognise him and when they ask about him, Saranya makes fun of it. Pratheesh comes out and takes everyone into the house.

Savithri asks Saranya why she doesn't come around often, Saranya says that it isn’t her house anymore to come as she wishes. Prema asks Achachan why he gave the house just to Sumithra and not to his children or wife. “It’s because of that today we still have the house”, says Achachan.

Sumithra and Ananya come from the kitchen to meet everyone. Prema doesn’t like that Ananya is in the kitchen and she tries to remind her that she is a doctor.

Meanwhile, Pratheesh comes in worried, everyone feels something is wrong. Sreekumar takes him outside along with Rohit and asks him what is wrong. He says that he’s not able to reach Sanjana over the phone and discloses the threats made by her father the other day. Rohit says if he has threatened that way, then it is something to be worried about. As the episode ends, Siddharth and Vedhika make their way to the party.

