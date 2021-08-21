Kudumbavilakku, August 21, 2021, Written Update: Pratheesh searches for Sanjana

The latest episode starts with Siddarth and Vedhika making their way to Sumithra’s house. Vedhika asks everyone the reason they look so tensed. Sreekumar shuts off Vedhika by saying she will only find those negative things. Siddarth and Vedhika goes in. Rohit Pratheesh and Sreekumar goes to temple in search Sheethal and Sanjana. Saraswathi and Saranya are happy that Vedhika is home. When Ananya’s father says that Sumithra’s Onam Sadhya was really good last year, Prema disagrees with it. Anirudh angrily asks where Sheethal and Sanjana are. Sumithra everyone that their phones are switch and Pratheesh, Rohit and Sreekumar have gone to get them. Vedhika says she feels like they have kidnapped. Achachan asks everyone to calm down, and says they will be here soon.

When they do not find Sanjana and Sheethal in the temples the searched, Pratheesh feels like they have been kidnapped by Ramkrishnan. Sumithra calls Pratheesh and he is afraid to take the call. Rohit calls Sumithra and informs her that they haven’t found them yet, but asks her to be calm and assures her they will find them both. Back home Sumithra is worried what to say to the others at home about Sheethal and Sanjana.

Vedhika asks Sumithra whether she trying to insult everyone, as Pratheesh and Sanjana are not to be seen in their own wedding party. She goes on to say that she doesn’t feel like there is going to be a party here anymore. Siddharth asks Vedhika to be quite and hope that they return. Sumithra prays for the safe return of them all soon. Pratheesh, Rohit and Sreekumar come home and they are worried what to tell everyone. Sreekumar says they should tell the truth to everyone. As the episode ends, Sumithra looks on worried as to what news they brought.