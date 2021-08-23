Kudumbavilakku, August 23, 2021, Written Update: Sumithra tries to help Siddharth

The episode starts with Saraswathi asking Achachan to help Siddharth and tells him that his car has been seized by the bank. Sumithra tells Achachan to help Siddharth if he can. Pratheesh asks if they didn’t have money, then why did Vedhika tell everyone that she was going to buy a luxury car. Anirudh says don’t speak ill of Vedhika. Achachan says he cannot help Siddharth and asks Saraswathi to ask Vedhika for help. Pratheesh asks Anirudh to give his car to their father, but he denies it. Sumithra says that she will give her car to Siddharth and Achachan does not approve of this.

Vedhika is angered as she sees Sumithra leave for work in her car. RK calls Vedhika and asks why Siddharth took a taxi to work. And he also says how the chairman cut down Siddharth’s salary for the losses incurred by him.

Sumithra asks Preetha why she uses her own design in the clothes and asks her to change it. Preetha is angered by this and she goes to the cafeteria and says that Sumithra has something against her. Sumithra hears this and consoles Preetha.

Saraswathi tells Vedhika how Sumithra offered to give her car to Siddharth. Vedhika is angered by this. Saraswathi tells Vedhika that she was just reminding her how Sumithra is trying to impress Siddharth. Vedhika says that Sumithra is desperate, but she will never get Siddharth as she won’t let him go.

Sumithra meets Rohit and discusses how Siddharth lost his car. Sumithra tells Siddharth she would like to help Siddharth and asks whether he could pay Siddharth’s dues for her. As the episode ends, Rohit says he will be happy to help her.