Kudumbavilakku August 24, 2021, Written Update: Siddharth thanks Sumithra

The episode starts with Rohit and Sumithra talking to the bank manager regarding Siddharth’s car. He informs them they can take the car if they pay the dues. Sumithra agrees to make the payment. The bank executive mistakes Sumithra as Siddharth's wife. He then calls Siddharth and tells him that his wife paid their dues and he’s on his way to return the car. Siddharth thinks that Vedhika sold her ornaments to make the payment.

Siddharth comes home with gifts for Vedhika, and she is surprised to see the car. She does not understand why Siddhu gave her the gifts. When she asks who made the payment Siddhu tells her that she made the payment and she is pretending not to. Vedhika informs Siddhu that she did not do it. Vedhika feels like it must have been Sumithra who helped Siddhu get his car back. She is infuriated that they got the car at Sumithra’s mercy.

Siddharth thanks Sumithra for helping him. Siddharth asks her why she told them she was his wife to which she says she didn’t. Sumithra says that she only helped him get his car back because she knows his attachment with that car. Siddharth feels like she helped him to insult him. Sumithra tells him that she did not intend to insult him and she did it with his father’s permission.

Vedhika returns the gift to Siddharth and accuses him of taking Sumithra’s help. She asks Siddhu to return Sumithra’s money immediately.

Vedhika gives the ornaments she was wearing to get a loan.

Vedhika comes to Sumithra's house to return the money. Mallika and Vedhika have a war of words when Saraswathi comes out. She asks Vedhika why she’s here, as the episode ends Vedhika goes on to say she will know why she is here.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

