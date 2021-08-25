Kudumbavilakku August 25, 2021, Written Update: Vedhika returns the money

The episode starts with Vedhika making her way into the house. Achachan asks her how dare she come into the house; she asks him to forgive her for coming in without invitation and says she is just here to see Sumithra. Vedhika reminds Sumithra that she is not Siddharth’s wife anymore and asks her why she paid his bank dues. She accuses Sumithra of trying to insult them. Saraswathi tells Sumithra that she had no right to do it. Achachan tells her that she had his permission to do it. Vedhika returns the money and asks Sumithra not to interfere in their personal matters again. Achachan reminds Vedhika that Sumithra is indeed the mother of Siddharth’s three kids which Vedhika isn’t.

Vedhika calls Siddharth and lets him know that she returned Sumithra’s money. Siddharth asks her why she didn’t do it earlier and to which she says that she couldn’t stand Sumithra trying to insult them. He again reminds her that Sumithra wouldn't have had to do it if she did it earlier.

Dr. Indraja informs Anirudh about the medical camp to Palakkad; Anirudh asks her whether there is a way to include Ananya in the team with them. She tells him the management isn’t allowing it. Indraja asks Anirudh to travel in her car to Palakkad and asks him not to tell Ananya about this.

Anirudh asks Ananya whether she is sad that he’s going to the camp, while it was her opportunity to go. She lets him know that she is only proud that he got the opportunity. Anirudh promises Ananya that he shall call her everyday from camp.

Vedhika calls Ramakrishnan and tells him that Sumithra is the reason behind the insults he had to suffer and she asks his help in making Sumithra suffer. As the episode ends, Ramakrishnan promises to support Vedhika.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kudumbavilakku August 24, 2021, Written Update: Siddharth thanks Sumithra