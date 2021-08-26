Kudumbavilakku, August 26, 2021, Written Update; Anirudh yells at Sanjana

The episode starts with Ramakrishnan accepting Vedhika’s offer to destroy Sumithra’s life. She tells him that she will meet him in person to discuss their plan.

Anirudh walks into his room to see Sanjana checking his phone. He shouts at Sanjana and tells her never to touch his phone again. Anirudh calls Indraja back and she tells him she’s in a good mood and tries to flirt with him, but Anirudh stutters. Indraja asks him to leave his fears behind while they are in camp and promises to fix him up. Sanjana brings green tea for Anirudh but he starts shouting at her for eavesdropping on him. Pratheesh sees this and asks Sanjana what’s the matter. Anirudh tells Pratheesh to teach Sanjana some manners. Sumithra comes in to see them both fighting and Anirudh tells her that Sanjana was eavesdropping as he was talking over the phone. Sumithra asks Anirudh what’s wrong with someone from the family overhearing him. As things heat up between Pratheesh and Anirudh, Sumithra asks them both to go to their rooms.

Vedhika overhears Siddhu asking Sumithra to meet in person. She yells at Siddharth while he’s having dinner and asks him why he wants to meet Sumithra, but Siddhu tells her he cannot disclose it. Vedhika accuses him of trying to renew his relationship with Sumithra.

Vedhika calls Sumithra and asks her why Siddhu asked to see her. Sumithra tells Vedhika to keep her out of her family issues. Sumithra reminds her this is how she felt when Vedhika used to call Siddhu, while he was her husband. Vedhika tells Siddhu that she would sleep better if he just told her why he wants to see Sumithra. As the episode ends, he asks her why he called Sumithra.