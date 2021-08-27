Kudumbavilakku, August 27, 2021, Written Update; Ananya finds out Anirudh is lying

The episode starts with Siddharth asking Vedhika why she called Sumithra and it was cheap of her to do so. Vedhika is angered by this and she vows to find out what they are up to.

Anirudh is about to leave for the camp and he bids farewell to Achachan and Saraswathi and Sumithra brings him the pickles she made for him. He refuses to take them and Sumithra reminds him how he used to die for these during his hostel days. Pratheesh asks Anirudh to take a train instead of car to Palakkad and he is angered by this. Sumithra interferes and asks them to let him go as his wish. As he’s about to leave, Indraja calls him and Pratheesh doubts what they are up to.

Indraja asks Anirudh to relax and see her as his friend while they are on the trip. Ananya calls to check on Anirudh and Indraja tells Anirudh to not let Ananya know she is travelling with him. Ananya asks him to have a safe trip. Indraja tells Anirudh that she took a lot of effort to have Anirudh with her on the trip leaving Anirudh in doubt whether she was the one who rejected Ananya from the trip. They stop at a roadside stall to have a drink, and Ananya sees this as she passes by them. She is shocked to learn that Anirudh lied to her about being alone.

Siddharth decides to call Sumithra once again but Sumithra rejects his calls. Mallika sees this and asks Sumithra to pick up the calls. Sumithra calls Siddharth and asks why he called her. He again tells her he wants to meet her in person but Sumithra doesn’t agree to this. As the episode ends Siddharth tells Sumithra that he’ll be expecting to see her in person.