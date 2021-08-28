Kudumbavilakku, August 28, 2021, Written Update; Sumithra gets suspicious about Anirudh

The episode starts with Mallika asking Sumithra why Siddharth called her. Sumithra tells her that he’s asking to meet her in person somewhere private but she isn’t interested in doing so. Mallika tells Sumithra that she must go as she thinks there might be something important.

Ananya comes home and she avoids conversation with Sanjana by making excuses for having a headache. Sumithra gets her a coffee and asks her what’s wrong. Ananya breaks down in tears and tells her she saw Anirudh with Indraja after Anirudh lied to her about being alone. Sumithra asks her not to make any assumptions and clear her doubts when Anirudh calls her.

Siddharth is getting ready for office and Vedhika feels like he’s going to meet Sumithra, so she tells him she is coming with him as she has an interview to attend. Siddharth asks her to take a taxi as he will be late but she insists on going with him.

Sumithra calls Anirudh but he rejects her call. Indraja asks him to take the call but keeps her presence a secret. Anirudh is angered when Sumithra asks him if he’s alone on the trip, and he tells her that her doubts will create unnecessary issues between him and Ananya. Ananya reveals that it was Indraja who selected Anirudh for the camp instead of her.

Siddharth asks Vedhika if she really has to go for the job. Vedhika asks if he’s worried that she might leave him and promises him that she will never do that. As the episode ends, she tells Siddharth that she won’t let him leave her either.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.