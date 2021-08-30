Kudumbavilakku, August 30, 2021, Written Update; Vedhika finds herself in trouble

Episode starts with Siddharth dropping off Vedhika at a junction where she asked him to. From there she decides to follow Siddharth in an auto rickshaw to find out where Siddharth is going. Siddharth calls Sumithra who is on her way to work and asks her if they could meet at a restaurant. Sumithra makes it clear that she isn’t interested in having any sort of meeting, but on repeated requests from Siddharth, she decides to have a quick chat with him.

Vedhika, who has been waiting outside the restaurant, finds Sumithra has come to meet Siddharth. She sneaks into the restaurant and takes a table away from them. Sumithra asks Siddharth to be quick about what he has to say. Siddharth reminds Sumithra about the deposit he made for Sumithra years ago, and asks if she could sign the papers to transfer it to Siddharth's account. He let’s her know that he’s in a financial crisis now. She agrees to sign the papers and asks him to let her know where she has to come for that and leaves in a hurry.

Vedhika, who followed them to the bank, stalks them as they sign the papers. A security personnel notices Vedhika’s unusual behaviour. Sumithra leaves as soon as her job there is done. As Vedhika is about to leave the bank, the security stops her and bank authorities inform the police and accuse her of stalking customers with an intention to steal their money. The police officer does find her suspicious and takes her to the police station.

Sreekumar plans on inviting Pratheesh and Sanjana over to their house, but Sharanya isn’t interested in that. She insists on inviting Vedhika and Siddharth first. As the episode ends, Sreekumar makes it clear that he’s in no mood for that.