Kudumbavilakku, December 13, 2021, Written Update: All stunned with Anirudh's change of heart

As the episode starts, Indraja sends Anirudh the photos that she took during their camp. She sends an audio message in which she threatens him to send all the pics to his family if he doesn’t agree to go on the trip with her. Anirudh immediately deletes the pics from his phone and Ananya arrives at his room with gifts for Sumithra. He doesn’t even remember why Ananya brought the gifts and as she reminds him of his mother’s birthday, he thanks her for her efforts.

Saraswathi and Vedhika make up plans to spoil Sumithra’s birthday party. Saraswathi asks Vedhika to somehow prevent Sidharth from attending the party and informs her that she has asked Sharanya to keep Sreekumar at his home.

Anirudh informs Ananya that he has to go out and she tries to stop him. He doesn’t listen to her or give her a reason for his departure. But before leaving, Anirudh comes back and hugs Ananya and tells her, she is the only woman he loves. Ananya wonders what made him say it.

Shivadas asks Pratheesh to make sure he makes all the necessary arrangements for Sumithra’s birthday. Meanwhile, Saraswathi who is annoyed at the celebrations starts murmuring and Shivadas notices it. He asks Saraswathi to keep her mouth shut for the day.

Meanwhile, Anirudh comes downstairs and Sheetal and Sanjana ask him to join the celebrations. To their surprise, Anirudh tells them they are doing a great job in celebrating Sumithra’s birthday and asks them to have a blast. He asks Pratheesh to sing his songs and also apologizes for beating him the other day. The family wonders what happened to Anirudh and he informs them that he has to leave and asks them not to ask him where he is heading too.

Just as he heads out of the house, he meets Sumithra and he wishes Sumithra for her birthday and apologizes to her for his behaviour. Sumithra wonders what happened and she asks him where he is heading to and he refuses to tell her. As the episode ends, Anirudh tells his mother he wasn’t able to be a son like Pratheesh and asks her to forgive him.

We have watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

