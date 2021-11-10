Kudumbavilakku, November 10, 2021, Written Update; Vasudev informs Vedhika about Sidharth’s decision

As the episode starts, Sumithra asks Anirudh to have dinner. Anirudh refuses to have dinner and asks her to leave him alone. Sumithra reminds Anirudh that his guilt is what is making him angry at the moment. Sumithra vows that she will never let Ananya go through what she had to go through and reminds him of his father’s life. Anirudh blames Sumithra for his father’s condition and Sidharth interferes. He reminds Anirudh that he shouldn’t be talking to his mother in that manner. Anirudh lashes out at him and asks why he has started to care about his mother all of a sudden.

Sharanya and Vedhika arrive at Vasudev’s office to learn about Sidharth’s stand. Vasudev informs Vedhika that Sidharth isn’t willing to get back to her and puts forward his opinion that Sidharth isn’t likely to take her back. Vedhika is disappointed in Vasudev and she tells him she will never divorce Sidharth.

Sampath and Nirav arrive at Vedhika’s house. Shankaran and Vasumathi are delighted at their arrival but Sampath and Nirav are reluctant to stay as they learn that Vedhika hasn’t gone back to her house. Finally, they decide to stay as Vasumathi compels them to.

Sharanya tries to console Vedhika as she is worried about what Vasudev told her. Sharanya tells Sidharth isn’t likely to get back to Sumithra, but Vedhika feels like he might. She reminds Sharanya about Sidharth's relationship with her while he was married to Sumithra. Vedhika plans to make a bold move if Sidharth doesn’t change his mind.

Sampath asks Vasumathi why Vedhika hasn’t gone back to her husband’s house and Vasumathi tells him about her fight with her husband as much as she knows. Vasumathi advises Sampath to think about a re-marriage and Sampath makes it clear that he can’t do that to Nirav. Vedhika finally arrives and she notices Sampath’s car outside. Shankaran tells her about the visitors and Vedhika expresses her anger over Sampath for turning Nirav against her. As the episode ends, Vedhika is on her way to confront Sampath.

