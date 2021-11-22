Kudumbavilakku, November 22, 2021, Written Update: Vedhika confronts Sampath

As the episode starts Sidharth leaves the house after announcing his statement that Vedhika doesn’t have a place at his house anymore. Vedhika is heartbroken and she goes to her room in tears. Vasumathi and Shankaran are in shock at what they witnessed and the former decides to confront Vedhika for the embarrassment she has brought to the family.

Vasumathi tells Vedhika that there is no need for crying as she brought it upon herself. She reminds her she won’t find any happiness in her life unless she chooses the path of righteousness.

Vedhika confronts Sampath for plotting against her and Sampath accepts her acquisition and tells her he just did it to see her suffer. Vedhika vows to hurt Sampath as she learns that he’s out for an open fight. Sampath reminds her that her bad days have just begun and he’s coming after her for what she did to his child.

Malika informs Saraswathi that Sidharth has returned and Vedhika isn’t with him. She rushes to Sidharth to find out why he didn’t bring Vedhika back. Saraswathi is angered as she sees Sumithra at the hall and Sumithra decides to give them their space. Sidharth asks her to stay and listen to what he has to say. To everyone’s shock Sidharth reveals how Vedhika made up the pregnancy. Sidharth informs them that he will never bring Vedhika back to his home.

Saraswathi confronts Sumithra and tells her she will never have Sidharth back in his life. Sumithra reminds her that, if she wanted Sidharth in her life, Vedhika wouldn’t have been in Sidharth’s life, in the first place. Saraswathi informs Sharanya of the truth about Vedhika and both of them express their contempt towards Vedhika for lying to them. As the episode ends, Saraswathi and Sharanya decide to confront Vedhika.

