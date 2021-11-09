Kudumbavilakku, November 9, 2021, Written Update: Anirudh confronts Pratheesh

As the episode starts, Indraja expresses her contempt over Anirudh’s mother for questioning her. She reminds Anirudh that she only had to show the photos to his mother to clear her doubts. Anirudh wonders what provoked his mother to make such a move. He then recalls his encounter with Pratheesh the other night. Indraja asks Anirudh to take care of the situation and warns him of the consequences that he will have to face if he doesn’t.

Anirudh rushes to his home to confront Pratheesh. He comes across Ananya and tries to learn what happened. Anirudh doesn’t tell her what happened and goes in search of Pratheesh. Anirudh starts slapping Pratheesh as he finds him and Sanjana keeps pleading to stop. Pratheesh questions Anirudh's actions and he accuses him of insulting him. Sumithra interferes and stops Anirudh from beating Pratheesh. Anirudh asks Sumithra if she is trying to spoil his life just like she ruined her father’s life. Sumithra slaps Anirudh and asks him to leave the house.

Anirudh asks Ananya to come with him to her house. Ananya tells him she won’t leave and Anirudh accuses the family of isolating him. Sumithra reminds Anirudh that he is only leaving as he is unable to face the family because of what he did. Sidharth walks in to see the fight and he tries to question Anirudh.

Shivadas ask them what is going on and Ananya reveals that Anirudh’s relation with Indraja is what’s causing the fight. Sidharth tries to advise Anirudh and Anirudh asks him if he has the right to do that. Sidharth has a realization that he hasn’t been a good father and he expresses his guilt towards his father Shivadas. Shivadas consoles him and assures him everything will be alright. As the episode ends, Anirudh is still thinking about Indraja’s threat and Sumithra approaches him.

