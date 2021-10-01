Kudumbavilakku, October 1, 2021, Written Update: Naveen makes his confession

As the episode starts, CI Narayan calls Vedhika. She asks him about the developments in Sumithra’s case and Narayan asks her why she is so eager in getting Sumithra arrested. Vedhika tells him she is just checking on her neighbor’s case. Narayan asks her if she has contacted Preetha and Ramani and Vedhika denies this. When Narayan tells her that he has her call records, she lies to him about Preetha and Ramani coming to Siddharth for help when Preetha lost her job at Sumithra’s.

Rohit and Sreekumar arrive at the station to find Pratheesh there. Pratheesh tells them what happened. Rohit advises Pratheesh to stay out of trouble till they get Sumithra out of the case. They meet Sumithra in the lock-up and discuss her situation in the case. Sreekumar tells Sumithra she won’t be needing to go to court as Narayan has found out some twist in the case.

CI Narayan reveals Vedhika’s involvement as she had contacted Preetha many times. He tells them Ramakrishnan has been in North India and it is someone else that has been traced down.

Just as Naveen is about to escape when Vedhika warns him, Rohit Sreekumar and Pratheesh burst into his room and stop him from escaping. Naveen pushes Pratheesh and Sreekumar slaps Naveen. Naveen confesses about plotting with Vedhika. CI Narayan questions Preetha again and asks her if she is sticking to her statements.

Naveen is brought to the station by Sreekumar and company and they are confronted by SI Nirmala. She questions them for taking Naveen into custody and asks them who gave them permission to do police work. As the episode ends, CI Narayan tells Nirmala that it was him who permitted them to bring him in.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

