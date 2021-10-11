Kudumbavilakku, October 11, 2021, Written Update: Sumithra withdraws the case

As the episode starts, Sreekumar feels like Sumithra will end up withdrawing the case against Sumithra. Sreekumar angrily leaves them stating, they can withdraw the case if they want, but he won’t be a part of it. Sumithra and Rohit don't let him go. They ask him to listen to what Sumithra has to say and Rohit tells him they shouldn’t leave in a disagreement. Sumithra tells them to think about Shivadas’s situation and briefs them about Anirudh’s ultimatum. She makes it clear, she doesn’t want to lose her children, as they are all she has.

Sumithra and Rohit arrive at the police station and CI Narayan informs them about Vedhika’s plans to involve Siddharth in the case along with her. Narayan informs them that he will have to take action against Siddharth as well if Vedhika makes such a statement in court. To his shock, Sumithra informs them of their decision to withdraw the case against Vedhika so that Siddharth doesn’t have to go to jail.

Sumithra and Rohit confront Vedhika who is in the lock-up. Sumithra reveals her plans to withdraw the case to save Siddharth from her wrath. Rohit asks her to be thankful to Vedhika for her mercy.

CI Narayan summons Vedhika and Naveen and informs them of their release. He asks them to be thankful to Sumithra as she is the one who saved them. Vedhika accuses Narayan of conspiring with Sumithra to trap them in the case and Narayan slaps Naveen and tells him it was meant for Vedhika.

Vedhika and Naveen are released and Vedhika has no place to go as Siddharth forces her out of the house. As the episode ends, she asks Naveen if she could stay with him and Naveen advises her to go to Siddharth and request him to take her back.

