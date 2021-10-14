Kudumbavilakku, October 14, 2021, Written Update: Sidharth visits Vedhika

As the episode starts, Sidharth recalls how Sumithra came to his rescue when he was having a hard time making coffee when they were together. Suddenly, he hears the doorbell ring and he thinks it must be Vedhika. Sidharth is surprised to see that it is Sheethal and Sanjana, who brought breakfast for him. Sidharth asks them why they bothered to take the trouble and Sanjana tells him they know he would be struggling to have breakfast as Vedhika isn’t home.

Sanjana and Sheethal serve Sidharth the breakfast and he recalls the taste and asks them if Sumithra is the one who prepared it. He thanks them for the breakfast and tells them he hasn’t had tasty food in a while. Saraswathi informs Vedhika about Sanjana and Sheethal delivering breakfast to Sidharth. Saraswathi calls it Sumithra’s attempts to get back Sidharth and asks Vedhika to do something about it.

Sumithra’s family discusses Sumithra’s decision to withdraw the case against Vedhika. Deepu and Chitra talk about Sumithra and Sidharth getting back together and Savithri tells them Sumithra will never do such a thing. Anirudh learns that Ananya fainted due to exhaustion and asks her to take the day off and promises to take care of Shivadas.

Sidharth pays Vedhika a visit to her hotel room and finds out that he hasn’t changed his mind about her and he was just fulfilling his responsibility. Vedhika fears whether she is losing Sidharth from her life.

Indraja asks Anirudh to come over to her house to discuss the operation they have to perform, and Anirudh denies her request as he has to be with his wife. As the episode ends, Indraja mentions the photos of their tour and asks him to come over in a blackmailing manner.

