Kudumbavilakku, October 27, 2021, Written Update: Pratheesh helps Sidharth

As the episode starts, Sampath and Neerav are about to leave and Vasumathi requests them to stay for Neerav's birthday celebrations. Sampath tells her that will only ruin Neerav’s birthday further and they take their leave.

Vedhika expresses her contempt over her mother for inviting Sampath over to her house. She tells Vasumathi that Sampath ruined her life and Vasumathi reminds her it was her who ruined his life. Vasumathi asks Vedhika if she is really a mother that she had to spoil her son’s birthday.

Sidharth calls RK to learn that he hasn’t been able to arrange to fund, that he requested. RK has a hard time telling Sidharth that no one is willing to give him money in such a situation and tells him he’s working on it. Sidharth then calls Sudhakar and he too is unable to help Sidharth.

Anirudh comes to check on Sidharth and the latter tells him about the bill that he has to settle. Even before Sidharth asks Anirudh for help, Anirudh tells him about his hardships and asks Sidharth to manage on his own.

Anirudh blames Sidharth for being irresponsible as Sidharth hasn’t renewed his medical insurance. Sidharth reminds Anirudh, he wouldn’t have been a doctor today if he was irresponsible.

Anirudh tells Sidharth that he never asked him to make him a doctor, it was by his father’s wish that made him one. Pratheesh overhears the conversation and he makes sure Anirudh leaves before visiting his father. Pratheesh offers some money to Sidharth to settle his bill.

As Sidharth learns that Pratheesh earned his money from the music programs, he recalls the day when he had a fight with Pratheesh for choosing music as his career and how he praised Anirudh for being a doctor. As the episode ends, Sidharth expresses his regret to Pratheesh over that incident.

ALSO READ| Kudumbavilakku, October 4, 2,021, Written Update: Ramani & Preetha beg for forgiveness