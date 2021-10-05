Kudumbavilakku, October 5, 2021, Written Update: Siddharth learns about Vedhika’s involvement in the case

As the episode starts, Saraswathi approaches Sheetal who is upset about Sumithra. Saraswathi tries to blame Sumithra and asks Sheetal if Sumithra even cared for her children while she did those crimes. Sheetal tells her she trusts her mother and wouldn’t do such a thing. Sanjana happily breaks the news of Sumithra’s release from jail. She tells them how the case turned out to be a false acquisition. Anirudh doesn’t seem happy about his mother’s release. Sanjana reveals to them that it was Vedhika who conspired against Sumithra. As Saraswathi stutters, Sanjana asks her if she knew about it.

Sumithra arrives at the hospital to meet Shivadas, who is happy at Sumithra’s release. As Shivadas learns that it was Vedhika who plotted against Sumithra with help of her friend Naveen, to get Sumithra arrested, he asks them if Siddharth knew about it. Sreekumar tells him doesn’t but doesn’t deny the possibility that he might have known. Ananya asks Sumithra to get some rest and assures her she shall take care of the matters at the hospital.

As Sumithra leaves, she comes face to face with Siddharth. They tell him how the Sumithra case turned out to be a false case and they give him a hint of Vedhika’s involvement in it. Sumithra doesn’t wish to cause a rift between them.

Siddharth meets his father, and the latter reveals Vedhika’s involvement in the case. He reminds Siddharth how great it is of Sumithra that she still cares for him. Vedhika is shocked to learn from Saraswathi that Sumithra has been released and her involvement has been revealed. Sanjana decides to call Vedhika, who framed her innocent father and Vedhika hesitates to pick her call. As the episode ends, Sanjana threatens to take revenge on Vedhika for what she did.

ALSO READ| Kudumbavilakku, October 4, 2,021, Written Update: Ramani & Preetha beg for forgiveness