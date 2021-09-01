Kudumbavilakku, September 1, 2021, Written Update; Vedhika gets bail

The episode starts with Vedhika’s face being uncovered to Sumithra and Sreekumar. Inspector sees them looking at her and asks them if they’re here for her. Sreekumar tells the inspector they have a complaint to file. Vedhika is embarrassed to see them there. As they inform the officer about their complaint, Siddharth arrives at the police station. Vedhika runs to him and asks him to rescue her. Siddharth doubts whether Vedhika is really guilty, Vedhika wonders how she will tell Siddharth the truth. Siddharth asks Vedhika if she has thought of the embarrassment if someone knows about this. She tells him how Sumithra and Sreekumar already saw her and there is nothing more to lose.

After listening to Sumithra’s complaint, inspector tells her that he shall file a complaint, but Sumithra lets him know that she doesn’t want to file a complaint against him as he’s Sanjana’s father and asks the inspector if he could just warn him and ask him to stay away from them. Inspector assured her to do the same.

As they come out of the inspector's cabin, Vedhika accuses Sumithra of conspiring with the inspector in order to trap her in the case. Sreekumar reminds there is no need to conspire as she is already trapped. As they leave Siddharth is summoned by the Inspector. Siddharth pleads for Vedhika’s release to the officer and he agrees to release her on his guarantee and asks him to keep her out of such activities.

Sharanya is shocked as Sreekumar tells her about Vedhika. Sharanya tells him not to mock her without learning the truth. As the episode ends, he tells her he knows what to do about this.