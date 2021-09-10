Kudumbavilakku, September 10, 2021, Written Update: Rohit and Sumithra visit Preetha’s home

As the episode starts, Rohit visits Sumithra’s office and she tells him all about Preetha’s situation in the hope that he might offer her a solution as he has experience handling workers. Rohit feels it is necessary to visit her home and inform her family about the situation as she has threatened to commit suicide. Sumithra and Rohit visit Preetha’s house and her stepmother Ramini informs them that she’s not home. Ramini mistakes Rohit and Sumithra to be husband and wife. They tell her Preetha’s situation at the office and try to explain to her how hard it is to find a job. Sumithra assures Ramini that Preetha can come back and work there without any issues. As Rohit mentions the suicide threat given by Preetha, Ramini tells her that is something that she does very often.

Ananya comes home after work and Sumithra tells her that Anirudh is back from the camp and is in his room. As Ananya tells Sumithra that she wants to talk to Anirudh about Indraja’s matter, Sumithra talks her out of it.

Anirudh is all worried about what happened with Indraja and he decides that he will forget about what happened. As Anirudh sees Ananya, he tells how he missed her during the camp. Ananya asks him about his long drive alone and he tells her they will talk about it later. Sanjana comes to their room to give them coffee and as she asks Anirudh about his trip, he lashes out at her and asks her to leave. Ananya asks him why he gets so angry when he is asked about the trip. He leaves the room and tells her he’s not in the mood to argue. As the episode ends, Ananya wonders what’s wrong with Anirudh.

