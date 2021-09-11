Kudumbavilakku, September 11, 2021, Written Update; Vedhika meets Preetha

As the episode starts Naveen arrives at Vedhika’s house. He makes sure that Siddharth isn’t home. Vedhika asks for his help and tells him what he will have to do. Naveen tells her this isn’t a small favor as she mentioned. Vedhika assures him that she has planned everything and nothing will go wrong. Naveen agrees to help her.

Rohit learns from Sumithra that Preetha hasn’t showed up to work, isn’t answering her calls and Rohit expresses his concerns. Sumithra feels that there is nothing to worry about. Naveen calls Preetha and talks to her as Ramakrishnan. He fakes Ramakrishnan’s voice and tells her that he is willing to help her with the situation and Sumithra’s office. Preetha gives them her address.

Vedhika reaches Preetha’s house and tells her that she is Ramakrishnan’s secretary. Vedhika tells her that Sumithra doesn’t want Preetha at work place anymore because she isn’t the person they think she is. Vedhika offers Preetha a job with a higher salary and asks if she could do a favor in return. When Ramini asks Vedhika why Ramakrishnan is helping them, she tells them how Sumithra stole his daughter and seeks revenge against her. Ramini is excited about the high salary and tries to convince Preetha to accept the offer.

Vedhika gets drunk, calls Anirudh and tries to flirt with him. She asks him if he remembers what all happened at the camp and Anirudh tells her he is trying to forget whatever happened at the camp. Sumithra overhears it. Indraja tempts Anirudh to talk to her and tells he shall call her later. As the episode ends Sumithra wonders what’s going on between Anirudh and Indraja.