Kudumbavilakku, September 13, 2021, Written Update: Ramini convinces Preetha to help Vedhika

As the episode starts, Vedhika tells Preetha and her step-mother Ramini that for the help that Ramakrishnan is doing for them, Preetha will have to help him in shutting down Sumithra’s garments. She gives them fifty thousand rupees and tells them that it's just an advance and offers her a job with a salary of thirty thousand rupees, only if she agrees to do what she's been asked to. Vedhika tells Preetha what she will have to do and Preetha has second thoughts about it. She tells Vedhika that she cannot do as she asks, and tells her that it will ruin her future. Vedhika assures Preetha that Ramakrishnan will take care of whatever happens after she helps him and there is nothing to worry about. Ramini assures Vedhika that she has made the decision for Preetha and they will agree to help Ramakrishnan and do as he says.

Naveen calls Sumithra’s workplace and threatens one of the staff to leave the workplace just like Preetha did. Sumithra learns about this and assures that she will take care of it and they have nothing to worry about. She then goes to meet Rohit and tells him about Ramakrishnan's threats. Rohit decides that he will talk to Ramakrishnan and reach an agreement.

Vedhika is in trouble when Siddharth asks her why she took a loan of fifty thousand again without telling him. As he insists on getting an answer, she lies that she took the money to give it to Naveen. Siddharth reminds her how she didn’t do it when he asked her to. As the episode ends, Siddharth asks her to rethink her actions.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

