Kudumbavilakku, September 16, 2021, Written Update: Sumithra learns about Preetha’s case

As the episode starts CI discloses the details of the case against Sumithra and Rohit tells him that the case is a falsely created case in order to harm Sumithra. CI tells him that the truth of the case can only be brought out after the investigation and for the same, Sumithra will have to be taken into custody and questioned regarding this. He also informs that the DCP is a new officer who is really strict in her duties and has given him direct orders. He asks Rohit to try and explain the situation to Sumithra before he begins his investigation.

Rohit then goes to Sumithra’s office and informs her about the case. Sumithra is in shock to learn that Preetha has done such a thing. She decides she will meet her in person and asks her why she did it.

Rohit and Sumithra arrive at Preetha’s house. Ramani doesn’t allow them to see Preetha even at their repeated request and asks them if they are here to talk her out of the case. Rohit tells Ramani that she doesn’t realize the seriousness of the case and asks her if anyone asked them to do this. Sumithra reminds Ramani how she treated them in the past and tells them she isn’t worried as she knows she hasn’t done anything wrong.

On their way back, Rohit advises her to leave the town for a while but she tells him that she will stay here to fight the case. Rohit then calls Sreekumar and informs him about the case and asks him to advise Sumithra to stay away. Sreekumar then goes to his house and asks Sharanya what business Vedhika had with her the other day. As the episode ends, Sharanya feels there is something wrong and asks Sreekumar if he’s hiding anything from her.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

