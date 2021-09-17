Kudumbavilakku, September 17, 2021, Written Update: Cops arrest Sumithra

As the episode starts, Sharanya keeps asking Sreekumar if something happened to Sumithra as he’s asking about Vedhika all of a sudden. Sreekumar decides not to tell her about the case. Sreekumar gives her a heads up that he will be coming for her if he finds out that she had plotted against Sumithra with Vedhika.

Sreekumar calls Vedhika and tells her he came to know about the case from Rohit. He tells her it will be better if she went into hiding for a few days. Sumithra tells him that she won’t go into hiding as she has done nothing wrong. Sreekumar tells her to move to Nileena’s flat, which is vacant now. He asks her to be ready in the morning as he will come and get her.

Siddharth comes home after work and Vedhika thinks Alex must have told Siddharth about seeing her at DCP’s office and decides to tell him herself. Later, she finds out that Alex didn’t tell Siddharth and Vedhika curses her decision.

Achachan, who learned about Sumithra’s case from Rohit and Sreekumar consoles Sumithra and advises her to stay away from her house for a few days. Sumithra tells him that she will think about it.

DCP Chandralekha arrives at Sumithra’s house and meets Achachan and Saraswathi and tells them she is here to arrest Sumithra. Saraswathi eagerly takes her to Sumithra’s room. Sumithra tries to explain herself, but the police arrest her.

Achachan tells the officer that he will present her to the station tomorrow and asks her to let her go now. Pratheesh interferes and tries to stop them and DCP pulls him aside and warns him to stay away. As the episode ends, police take Sumithra with them and Vedhika enjoys the sight from her house.

