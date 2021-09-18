Kudumbavilakku, September 18, 2021, Written Update: Vedhika reveals her plans to Saraswathi

As the episode starts, Vedhika murmurs in sleep and Siddharth wakes her up. She wakes up to realise that it was a dream and Sumithra isn’t arrested. Vedhika cannot accept the fact that it was a dream and she decides to call Saraswathi to know if something like that happened.

Shivadas expresses his concern over her case and advises her to go out of town for a few days. Sumithra tells him she isn’t worried about a false case. Ananya overhears them and asks them what the case is. Sumithra tells her it’s merely a labour case. Saraswathi overhears this and decides to talk to Vedhika about it.

One of the officers gets a call from DCP’s office to carry out the investigation on Sumithra and she tells this to CI Narayan. He tells her he has to think about it before proceeding and turns her requests away.

Saraswathi pays Vedhika a visit and tells her Sumithra plans to go into hiding. Vedhika then reveals to her that it was her who plotted against Sumithra. She tells him how she plans to pin it on Ramakrishnan and Saraswathi is excited about it as she can blame Sanjana for it.

Shivadas pays a visit to DCP’s office and tries to tell her how good a person Sumithra is. DCP tells him that she won’t let any rapists get away under her watch and she will make them pay. Shivadas then pleads to hear out what he has to say.

Vedhika pays a visit to Ramani and asks her to push the case as Sumithra is planning to escape. As the episode ends, Ramani expresses her concerns over Preetha's future when their names come out in the open, and Vedhika assures them they will be safe.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

