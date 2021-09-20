Kudumbavilakku, September 20, 2021, Written Update: Indraja makes plans with Anirudh

As the episode starts, Sumithra tells her mother she has nothing to fear and the police won’t arrest her as she hasn't done anything wrong. Savithri finds no success in convincing Sumithra and tearfully tells Sumithra that her prayers shall be with her.

Sreekumar talks with Sumithra’s family and he says that it is hard to get bail for these kinds of cases and the only option is for Sumithra to stay away for a while, so that they can prove the case false. Deepu tells them there is no hope in convincing her, if she didn’t even listen to her mother.

Sanjana calls her father and she learns her father has switched off his phone. Ananya tells Sanjana her father wouldn’t have kept his phone off if he did anything wrong. Sanjana decides to visit her father, but Sumithra tells her that won’t change anything.

Indraja asks Anirudh if they could go to a movie together and when he tells her that it would be inappropriate, she tries to blackmail him with what happened at the camp. Ananya calls Anirudh and informs about the case and asks him to come home as soon as possible and he asks her not to disturb her.

Shivadas informs Sumithra about his visit to DCP’s office and Sumithra asks why he troubled himself. Saraswathi scolds Shivadas for doing it. Pratheesh comes home and asks Sumithra why she didn’t tell him about the case sooner. Sumithra tells him there is nothing to worry about. Pratheesh reveals his visit to Ramakrishnan’s house. As the episode ends, Saraswathi happily tells Shivadas, Sumithra will know the seriousness soon enough.

