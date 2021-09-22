Kudumbavilakku, September 21, 2021, Written Update: Siddharth learns about Sumithra’s arrest

As the episode starts, Vedhika informs Siddharth that Sumithra has been arrested by the police and his father collapsed after seeing it. Siddharth gets angry when Vedhika talks about it joyfully. Ananya and Pratheesh take Achachan to the hospital. Ananya gives instructions to the doctors and asks them to do the needful. One of the doctors asks her if she informed Anirudh about it, and she tells him Anirudh is in the operation theatre with Indraja. Pratheesh is worried about his mother and grandfather and Ananya asks him to be strong.

Pratheesh then calls Rohit and informs him about what all happened. Rohit asks him if he tried calling his father and Pratheesh asks Rohit what good might it do. Rohit advises Pratheesh to call his father and inform him about all this.

Sanjana calls Pratheesh and learns about Shivadas's condition. As Saraswathi asks them about Achachan, they refuse to answer her. Saraswathi tries to blame Sanjana for all that has happened, as it’s her that has created all the problems for the family.

Sumithra is locked up and is worried about Shivadas. Sumithra and Nirmala get into an argument and CI Narayan comes and questions Nirmala. He asks her to release her from lockup as she hasn't been proven guilty yet. Narayan assures her that no actions will be taken against her unless she is proven guilty. Nirmala informs DCP about this and she puts Sumithra back in lockup as per DCP's orders.

Pratheesh hopes that Sreekumar and Rohit might have reached the station by now. Ananya tells Pratheesh that someone must have conspired against Sumithra. Ananya is informed that Anirudh isn't in the operation theatre as she thought and she wonders where he might be. As the episode ends, Pratheesh is seen worried about all that's happening.