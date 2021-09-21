Kudumbavilakku, September 21, 2021, Written Update: Sumithra is arrested by the police

As the episode starts, Saraswathi calls Vedhika and informs her how everyone at home is planning to save Sumithra. She asks Vedhika why the police haven’t arrested her already. Vedhika assures her that the complaint is strong and the police will arrest her soon enough.

Vedhika has her own doubts and she decides to call the police station. SI Nirmala answers the phone and as she speaks to Vedhika CI Narayan arrives at the station and she hands the call over to him. Vedhika addresses her as a social worker and asks why they haven’t arrested Sumithra already. She threatens to take the matter to the media if she isn’t arrested soon. Narayan threatens to take action against her for mocking the police.

CI Narayan gets a call from DCP, who asks him why he hasn’t arrested Sumithra yet. Narayan tries to explain the situation, but she asks him to arrest Sumithra within half an hour.

CI Narayan arrives at Sumithra’s house to arrest her. Pratheesh gets into an argument with the Police and Nirmala grabs him by his collar. Police asks Malika to bring Sumithra from her room and Sumithra makes her way down to them. CI Narayan tells her he has orders from the DCP’s office and she should be arrested.

Sanjana tells them, if anyone should be arrested, it is her father. Everyone tries to defend Sumithra and asks the police how they can arrest her based on a false case. Sumithra asks Pratheesh to step aside and the police take Sumithra away.

Sumithra sees Vedhika laughing at her, from her house. As Sumithra is taken away by the police Shivadas collapses and Sumithra sees this from the police jeep. As the episode ends, Vedhika has an evil smugness on her face.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

