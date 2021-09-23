Kudumbavilakku, September 23, 2021, Written Update; Sreekumar and Rohit arrive at the police station

As the episode starts Vedhika is in a hurry to go to the police station to see Sumithra in lock up. Saraswathi rushes to her and tells her she is worried about Shivadas’s health and she hasn’t heard from anyone about him since he was taken to the hospital. She asks Vedhika if she could visit him. She agrees to it even though she won’t visit Shivadas as he never cared for her.

Rohit and Sreekumar arrive at the police station with a lawyer. They go in to meet Sumithra who is in the lock-up. Even though she is locked up, all Sumithra can think of is about Shivadas and she asks them how he is doing. They inform her that he has been hospitalized and Ananya and Pratheesh are there to take care of him.

As Sreekumar tells her it is unfair to lock her up this way, Nirmala overhears this and confronts them. She threatens to lock them up along with Sumithra and as they argue, CI Narayan makes his way. He takes Sreekumar and Rohit with him. Nirmala has few words with Sumithra after that.

CI informs them both that there is no chance of getting bail at this point in this case. Sreekumar and Rohit learn that Sumithra will be presented to court tomorrow that they will have to prove in the court that there has been a conspiracy in this case

Siddharth rushes to the hospital to see his father. Shivadas is happy to see Siddharth and he asks them about Sumithra. Shivadas reminds Siddharth that Sumithra is the mother of his children and he asks him to protect her. As the episode ends, Shivadas has chest pain again and Ananya puts the oxygen mask back on.

