Kudumbavilakku, September 24, 2021, Written Update: Vedhika confronts Sumithra

As the episode starts, Vedhika arrives at the police station to see Sumithra. Sumithra sees her standing outside the lockup and tells her she was just wondering why she hadn’t shown up yet. Vedhika tells her she wouldn’t miss the chance to see her locked up like this for anything and she reminds her how she took pleasure in seeing her in the police station that day. Vedhika reminds Sumithra that she is locked up for a rape case and asks her if that is the reason her business was booming. Sumithra asks her to watch her tongue. Vedhika vows to shut down her business.

Sreekumar overhears this and bursts into the scene asking Vedhika if she will be able to do that as many will defend it in her absence. As Vedhika is about to leave, Sreekumar tells her the ones behind this will be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, Siddharth arrives at the police station to meet Sumithra. He is confronted by Vedhika. She asks him why he’s here so eagerly to help Sumithra. He reminds her that Sumithra is his children’s mother and it's his duty to make sure she’s with them. She asks him if he thought the same of her child who was merely a kid when she was asked to leave him.

Then as Siddharth makes his way to the station, he’s confronted by Sreekumar. Rohit asks Sreekumar to calm down. Siddharth makes his way to lockup to see Sumithra. He tries to console her but Sumithra doesn’t want to see his sympathy. She reminds him how relieved he was when they got divorced and asks him why he started to care now. As the episode ends, Sumithra asks Siddharth to leave and tells him their concern and sympathies and mere insults for her now.

