Kudumbavilakku, September 25, 2021, Written Update: Siddharth defends Sumithra

As the episode starts, DCP Chandralekha arrives at the police station. She asks SI Nirmala about the developments in Sumithra’s case. She is angered when she learns that FIR hasn’t been prepared against Sumithra yet. As she moves into the station, she meets Rohit, Sreekumar and Siddharth. Rohit tries to explain to her how this case is a false acquisition against Sumithra. She asks them to stay for further questioning.

DCP asks CI Narayan why he hasn’t made any developments in the case. He tells her about the doubts he has regarding the case and DCP doesn’t take it likely. Sumithra is brought to the interrogation room. DCP asks her personal questions such as why she got divorced. As Sumithra is unable to answer these questions, Narayan jumps in to answer it for her.

As Sumithra tries to explain to them how Preetha and her mother came begging to her for a job, Nirmala accuses her of taking advantage of their situation. DCP asks her if she used it for Rohit and Sreekumar. Sumithra has a hard time answering these questions and Narayan requests DCP to give her some time to think. DCP gives her time till tomorrow morning and tells her to better accept what she did.

DCP then meets Rohit Sreekumar and Siddharth. She asks Siddharth if he divorced Sumithra because of her illicit activities. To the surprise of Sreekumar and Rohit, Siddharth defends Sumithra.

Anirudh and Indraja are on their way back from the movies and Anirudh gets a call from Pratheesh, who informs him about Sumithra’s arrest and Shivadas’s hospitalisation. Meanwhile Deepu returns home after meeting Sumithra in jail and informs his family about Sumithra’s situation. As the episode ends, Sumithra’s family is seen worried for her.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

