Kudumbavilakku, September 3, 2021, Written Update; Indraja tricks Anirudh

As the episode starts, Sanjana is sad, when she hears what her father did at Sumithra’s workplace. Pratheesh and Sumithra console her, but she keeps blaming herself as her father is doing such things because of her. Sumithra tells her that she knows how to handle the troubles at her work and she already has. She assures her that whatever happens, they will fight it together.

Siddharth comes home to find that Vedhika is angry at him and she tells him about the embarrassment Sreekumar has caused her. Siddharth tells her, she wouldn’t have had to suffer this if she didn’t follow them to the bank. Vedhika blames it on Siddharth as he was the one who kept secrets from her and that’s the reason she had to follow him. Siddharth does not reveal why he met Sumithra and tells her she isn’t ready for it.

Anirudh goes to Indraja's room and finds her drinking. She keeps telling Anirudh that she is in a pleasant mood but Anirudh is nervous. She sees him sweating and asks him to have a drink with her. But he refuses and tells her that he doesn’t drink. Indraja doesn’t stop at that and forces him to have wine instead.

Back home Sumithra is worried about Pratheesh and she tells this to Sanjana. Sanjana asks her to video call Pratheesh so that she can know he’s safe. Sumithra calls Anirudh and asks him to come on video call, but he doesn’t do it and is angered at repeated requests of Sumithra. As he’s on the phone, Indraja mixes Vodka in Anirudh’s wine. After the call, Anirudh drinks it and starts feeling a little clumsy. Indraja manages to make another drink for him and as the episode ends, she has an evil look on her face.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Kudumbavilakku, August 31, 2021, Written Update; Sumithra sees Vedhika in police station