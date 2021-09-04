Kudumbavilakku, September 4, 2021, Written Update: Indraja takes pictures with Anirudh

As the episode starts, Indraja pours another drink for Anirudh and after having that Anirudh gets clumsy. As he tries to take a step, he crumbles and falls into Indraja’s lap and she seizes the opportunity. She takes selfies with him on her lap and later takes him to her bed and takes selfies with him. Next morning Anirudh wakes up and doesn’t realise where he is and Indraja tells him what happened last night. Anirudh goes back to his room and gives Ananya a call and she happens to ask about Indraja during the call and after the call, Anirudh feels Ananya is having doubts about Indraja.

Siddharth gives Vedhika a cheque of Rs 1 lakh, so that she can get back her ornaments. She asks him from where he got the money and accuses him of taking credit from Sumithra. Siddharth finally tells her about the fixed deposit he made for Sumithra and how he went to the bank with her to get it back. Vedhika doesn’t believe the story and tells him he borrowed it from Sumithra. Just as Siddharth is about to leave he looks to Sumithra’s house and Vedhika sees this. She asks him whether he’s planning to meet Sumithra again. He reminds her that his relatives are there in that house too. She asks him to stay away from them and he tells her that’s for her to decide.

Vedhika calls Sumithra and tells her she has found out why she met Siddharth and asks her never to meet him again or give him money. Sumithra asks her to discuss these things with her husband and never to call her again regarding these things.

Saraswathi questions Sumithra regarding her relation with Siddharth. As the episode ends, Saraswathi tells Pratheesh and Sanjana that Sumithra is trying to steal Siddharth away from Vedhika.