Kudumbavilakku, September 7, 2021, Written Update: Anirudh lashes out at Indraja

As the episode starts, Pratheesh and Sanjana reach the restaurant to meet Siddharth. Siddharth is really excited to see them there. Pratheesh tells his father about his confrontation with Vedhika. He tells him how she had been insulting Sumithra. Siddharth tells them about the fixed deposit. Pratheesh and Sanjana are really happy about Siddharth’s treat.

Anirudh happily informs Ananya about his camp being reduced to three days instead of six. Ananya asks about Indraja and she arrives at Anirudh’s room. Indraja asks Anirudh to come over to her room at night and tells him she has a surprise for him. Anirudh wonders what she plans to do.

Siddharth comes back home and he asks what she wanted to say. Vedhika tells him about Pratheesh and she asks him to confront Pratheesh for this. Siddharth asks her why she tried to insult Sumithra and this further infuriates Vedhika.

Sanjana happily tells Sumithra about the treatment she got from Siddharth and Sumithra asks if Vedhika knows about this. She tells her that Vedhika doesn’t know about it. Sanjana informs Sumithra about how Siddharth offered to help her to get a job. Saraswathi overhears these talks.

Anirudh comes to Indraja’s room as per her request. She tries to talk romantically with him but Anirudh shows no interest in it. Indraja pushes him further and grabs his hand and Anirudh lashes out at her. Anirudh tells her to stay away from him and reminds her that he has a family. Indraja is angered by this and shows him the photos she took with him the other day. She asks him why he didn’t think of his family back then. As the episode ends, Anirudh stands in shock to see the photos.

We have watched the episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kudumbavilakku, September 6, 2021, Written Update: Pratheesh confronts Vedhika