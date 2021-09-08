Kudumbavilakku, September 8, 2021, Written Update: Vedhika visits Sharanya

As the episode starts, Indraja shows Anirudh the photos, and Anirudh is shocked to see them. She asks him if he remembers what all he did to her that night. Anirudh is in shock as he can’t recall anything. He begs Indraja to delete the photos and tells her that he doesn't remember what happened. She tells Anirudh that she will think about it and asks him never to speak to her disrespectfully ever again.

Saraswathi informs Vedhika of how Siddharth gave Pratheesh and Sanjana their wedding treat and how he offered Sanjana to help with her job. Vedhika is shocked to learn this, but she thinks it's not wise to create an issue regarding this.

Siddharth comes back from his morning walk and Vedhika asks him why he isn’t caring about her anymore and reminds him how he was before their marriage. She also tries to indicate his meeting with his son and the job offer but Siddharth tells her that he will talk about it later.

Vedhika peaks through her window into Sumithra’s house and sees how happy she is with her daughters-in-law. She plans to somehow create a rift between them and steal her happiness.

Vedhika is invited over to Sharanya’s house while Sreekumar is away. Vedhika tries to get the details of the staff at Sumithra’s office who isn't on good terms with Sumithra. By this time Sreekumar who forgot to get a file comes back home. He is shocked to see Vedhika at his home and asks Sharanya why she invited her over. Vedhika tells him she came on her will. As the episode ends, Sreekumar asks if she is plotting another bank robbery and asks her to leave his wife away from it.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

